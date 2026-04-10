Project 2025 architect quits South Carolina Senate race and endorses Lindsey Graham challenger

By Steve Contorno, CNN

(CNN) — Paul Dans, the architect of the controversial conservative blueprint known as Project 2025, has ended his bid to challenge South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham in the Republican primary this summer.

Dans announced his decision to drop out of the race Friday — the last day to remove his name from the state’s June ballot — in a post on X. He also endorsed Mark Lynch, an appliance store owner, reiterating his desire to see Graham ousted from office.

“I am proud to endorse @MarkLynchSC and will do everything in my power to get him elected to the U.S. Senate,” Dans wrote. “Mr. President we here in South Carolina love you, but we don’t trust Lady Graham to help you put America first,” he added, including a derogatory moniker he has repeatedly used for the veteran senator.

President Donald Trump celebrated Dans’ exit and doubled down on his support for Graham, a close friend. Writing on Truth Social, Trump suggested Dans’ campaign suffered from an endorsement by conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, whom Trump has sparred with in recent days over the Iran war.

“It all started to fall apart for Paul when a very Low IQ individual named Tucker Carlson ENDORSED him — THE KISS OF DEATH!” Trump wrote. “Lindsey has a BIG lead, and is on his way to a spectacular VICTORY because he just, GETS THINGS DONE!”

Trump also attacked Lynch in a separate post noting his past support for Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, with whom the president is also feuding.

Dans launched his campaign for US Senate in July. He carried considerable baggage into the race, including loose connections to the state and the lingering fallout from his work for the Heritage Foundation. There, he spearheaded Project 2025, a right-wing roadmap for the next Republican president put together by more than 100 conservative organizations in the lead up to the 2024 election that Trump attempted to distance himself from during his political comeback. Amid the blowback, Dans was forced out of the Heritage Foundation, which remains loyal to Trump.

Still, Dans believed there was a lane to defeat Graham, who turns 71 in July and is seeking his fifth term in the Senate. Graham has divided some Republicans with his unflinching support for Israel and overtures backing Trump’s war with Iran. But Dans and other Republicans have struggled to make headway against Graham amid a divided field.

The-CNN-Wire

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