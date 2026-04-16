Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons to step down from agency

By Priscilla Alvarez, Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons is stepping down from his role later this spring, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin announced Thursday.

Lyons, a veteran of the federal agency, was tasked with overseeing the Trump administration’s mass deportation plan as the acting ICE chief, placing him under immense scrutiny as the agency ramped up arrests last year and on the heels of the shootings of two US citizens by federal agents in January.

In a statement, Mullin called Lyons a “great leader of ICE and key player in helping the Trump administration remove murderers, rapists, pedophiles, terrorists, and gang members from American communities.”

Mullin didn’t provide a reason for the departure.

Lyons’ last day at ICE will be May 31, Mullin said.

It’s unclear who would step into the role after Lyons departs. ICE has been without a Senate-confirmed leader since the Obama administration.

White House border czar Tom Homan in a statement Thursday evening applauded Lyons, saying he has “served selflessly.”

“I commend him for a distinguished law enforcement career and the countless contributions he has made to protect our country and advance its interests,” Homan said.

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said Lyons “is a phenomenal patriot and dedicated leader who has been at the center of President Trump’s historic efforts to secure our homeland and reverse the Democrats’ sinister border invasion.”

Earlier Thursday, Lyons testified before a House Appropriations subcommittee where he fielded questions from lawmakers about the unprecedented number of deaths in ICE custody and future agency plans for detention space, among other issues.

ICE, which is overseen by DHS, has played a key role in President Donald Trump’s plans to crack down on illegal immigration.

Last month, the president fired former DHS Sec. Kristi Noem amid growing scrutiny of her conduct in the position and named Mullin as her replacement.

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

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