Trump rushed off stage after shots fired at White House Correspondents’ Dinner



CNN

By Kaanita Iyer, Alayna Treene, Kevin Liptak, Kristen Holmes, Riane Lumer, John Miller, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump was swiftly escorted off the stage by Secret Service after possible shots were fired at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, DC, on Saturday.

Vice President JD Vance and several members of Trump’s Cabinet who were also in attendance were also rushed out.

A source told CNN that Trump is safe, while two sources said Vance is safely out of the dinner. According to an administration official, Cabinet members are OK as well.

Several US Secret Service agents yelled, “shots fired” during the event, which is being held at the Washington Hilton, according to pool reports.

Secret Service later said in a post on X that one person is in custody.

Trump took to the Truth Social to share that a “shooter has been apprehended” and applaud Secret Service and law enforcement officers for acting “quickly and bravely.”

In a subsequent post a few minutes later, the president said he is returning to the White House after law enforcement officials requested that he leave the location. Trump added that he will give a press conference momentarily.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer was “a few feet away from (a gunman) as he was shooting,” he said on air.

“All the sudden a guy with a weapon, it was a very, very serious weapon, it starts shooting, and I happened to have been a few feet away from him as he was shooting,” Blitzer said.

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

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