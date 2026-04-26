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Visualizing the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting incident in maps

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Published 10:51 AM

By Renée Rigdon, Gillian Roberts, Kevin Liptak, Rhyannon Bartlett-Imadegawa, CNN

(CNN) — A suspected gunman was apprehended Saturday after blowing past a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton just as events were getting underway for the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, first lady Melania Trump and many Cabinet officials were ushered to safety after shots were heard outside the ballroom at the iconic Washington, DC, hotel.

Many of CNN’s Washington press corps were in attendance at the event, and immediately flung themselves into reporting on the shooting incident, which acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said Sunday morning was likely a targeted attack on Trump administration officials.

CNN mapped what we know about the suspect’s movements and apprehension inside the hotel.

Trump, several of his Cabinet members and many White House journalists made their way after the event’s cancellation back to the White House, about 1.5 miles south of the Hilton, where Trump and Blanche shared details about the incident in the press briefing room.

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— CNN’s Alayna Treene, Matthew Philips and Jeff Zeleny contributed to this report.

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