How the intensely private Melania Trump faced a ‘traumatic experience’ on the public stage

By Betsy Klein, CNN

(CNN) — “A bad noise.”

That was first lady Melania Trump’s first reaction, according to her husband, to hearing gunshots outside the ballroom where she and President Donald Trump were seated onstage for Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

She straightened, eyes ahead, as law enforcement rushed toward the dias, then crouched under the table before being escorted out of the room to a secure location with the president and his staff.

It marked the first time Melania Trump, who has closely guarded her privacy and independence in her second term, has been alongside her husband when he has been aggressively evacuated by the Secret Service. She has said she learned about the 2024 assassination attempts against him in Butler, Pennsylvania, and at a West Palm Beach, Florida, golf course from watching TV while in a different city from her husband.

“I’ve been through this before a couple of times, and she has not — to this extent. She handled it great,” Donald Trump told CBS News’ “60 Minutes” on Sunday.

On the eve of her 56th birthday, the first lady — who’s long been concerned about security — recognized the danger she might face, her usual stoicism giving way to a look of surprise and distress.

The president, who had told reporters that it was “a rather traumatic experience” for his wife, was asked Sunday whether she had been scared.

“I don’t want to say, and people don’t like having it said that they were scared, but certainly, I mean, who wouldn’t be when you have a situation like that?” he told CBS.

Trump added that he saw a video of the scene and watched a close-up shot of the first lady’s reaction.

“She looked very upset about what just took place. Why not?” he said.

Melania Trump had been in the room for 18 minutes before that “bad noise.” Seated between her husband and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who’s expecting her second child, she’d been watching mentalist Oz Pearlman — the entertainer for the evening — guess the name of Leavitt’s new baby.

As Pearlman, leaning over between the Trumps, held up name cards in his magic trick, Melania Trump suddenly looked aghast, mouth open, seemingly realizing before those around her that all was not all right.

“I was performing right then for the president, the press secretary and the first lady. It’s kind of like a pivotal moment in the trick when you’re just about to do the reveal — like ‘wow.’ And we hear commotion,” Pearlman recalled Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Dana Bash.

Roughly two hours later, the first lady, visibly shaken, appeared publicly in the White House briefing room for the first time, joining the president for his remarks to reporters.

After the Butler shooting, she issued a two-page statement calling for unity, love and kindness over politics. On Saturday, the first lady let the president do the talking.

Her team, a source familiar said, is holding up well and grateful to law enforcement for their quick action Saturday night, which was her husband’s first time attending the annual dinner as president, and hers as first lady.

But security has been top of mind for Melania Trump since that Butler incident, underscored in one of the more dramatic moments of her eponymous documentary, “Melania.”

“How does this area get secure?” she asked during a briefing on the inaugural parade.

“Is it safe? Because if we go out, I think people will already know where we would go out. So it’s kind of like, how could that be safe, especially with the last year, what’s going on and stuff?”

She continued: “I have concerns, honestly.”

This week, the first lady will be in the spotlight once again as the Trumps welcome King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the White House for an official state visit, carrying on with their plans despite the events of this weekend.

The story headline has been updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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