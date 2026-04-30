House Ethics Committee investigating allegations of sexual harassment against GOP Rep. Chuck Edwards

By Annie Grayer, MJ Lee, CNN

(CNN) — The House Ethics Committee is investigating allegations of sexual harassment against GOP Rep. Chuck Edwards, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The committee was recently contacted by a witness, who described having witnessed improper behavior, the sources said. CNN could not immediately learn the precise nature of the improper behavior, nor was it clear whether the committee had yet corroborated any of the allegations.

Asked to respond to the allegations and launching of the probe, Edwards said in a statement to CNN, “I welcome any investigation, given the professionalism my staff has demonstrated and my commitment to serving the people of Western NC. Given the current political environment we are facing in our nation, it comes as no surprise that others with their own political agendas will attempt to raise false accusations in order to create news stories.”

In recent weeks, the ethics committee has made a public push for anyone with allegations of member misconduct to come forward, as Capitol Hill is reckoning with how to police its own. Several members, Republicans and Democrats, have resigned in recent weeks amid various allegations of wrongdoing.

The Ethics Committee declined to comment. Ethics investigations can take weeks, months, or years, and the results are not always made public.

Axios was first to report that the panel had opened a probe into Edwards, though the report did not specify that the allegations were of sexual harassment.

The-CNN-Wire

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