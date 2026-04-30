Louisiana governor expected to delay some May primaries after Supreme Court ruling, sources tell CNN

By Fredreka Schouten, Arlette Saenz, Patrick Svitek, CNN

(CNN) — Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry is expected to suspend at least some contests in his state’s May 16 primary election following the US Supreme Court’s decision invalidating his state’s congressional map and calling it an unconstitutional gerrymander.

Early voting in the primary is scheduled to begin Saturday and overseas ballots have already gone out. But Democratic Rep. Cleo Fields, whose district is at the center of the Supreme Court’s redistricting decision, said Landry has told him he anticipates issuing an executive order to suspend the election and call a new one.

Fields told CNN he expects a court challenge to the move, which was first reported by The Washington Post.

“People have already voted,” Fields said. “Early ballots have been submitted.”

Landry posted a joint statement with state Attorney General Liz Murrill on X, saying Wednesday’s Supreme Court ruling meant the state was “currently enjoined from carrying out congressional elections under the current map.”

“We are working together with the Legislature and the Secretary of State’s office to develop a path forward,” Landry and Murrill said.

It’s not yet clear whether Landry will suspend the primaries for all races currently scheduled for May 16. Louisiana has a closely watched US Senate Republican primary, in which Sen. Bill Cassidy faces challenges from US Rep. Julia Letlow and State Treasurer John Fleming.

The-CNN-Wire

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