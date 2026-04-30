White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting yields debates over security, new ballroom — but not guns

By Eric Bradner, CNN

(CNN) — Forty-five years before a gunman attempted to storm the Washington Hilton’s ballroom during President Donald Trump’s appearance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, another would-be assassin stood on the sidewalk and shot President Ronald Reagan in the chest as he exited the same hotel.

The location, and the presence of a Republican president, is likely to be where the comparison ends.

In 1981, gunman John Hinckley Jr. also shot White House press secretary James Brady, leaving him partially paralyzed. Brady would go on to become a leading gun control advocate — and the namesake of 1993’s Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act, which introduced mandatory background checks and waiting periods for handgun purchases. It was backed by Reagan, who publicly supported the measure in a 1991 speech despite being a lifelong National Rifle Association member.

Today, the gun control debate is likely to remain in neutral, even after a shooting near the ballroom where Trump, Vice President JD Vance and many of the nation’s top leaders were dining with the Washington press corps. The GOP remains entrenched, younger generations who have fought unsuccessfully for new restrictions for years are frustrated and the solution generating the most discussion is a more secure ballroom for the nation’s elite.

The gunfire Saturday night occurred in a much different political climate — after decades of failed attempts to ban assault rifles and high-capacity magazines, expand background checks on gun purchases and more following mass shootings. Those efforts have been championed largely by Democrats and mostly opposed by Republicans.

“This isn’t about, in my mind, changing the law or making the laws more restrictive around possession of firearms,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in an interview earlier this week with CBS. “This is about law enforcement who are doing their jobs and a suspect who tried to do something and failed miserably.”

Blanche on Wednesday stood with gun industry leaders as he announced the Justice Department would seek to further roll back gun control measures, proposing a slew of new rules aimed at helping gun sellers more easily abide by the law. Blanche said the administration is “cutting unnecessary red tape, and we are replacing confusion with clear, straightforward language so that everyday Americans don’t need a law degree just to understand their rights.”

Entrenched positions in gun debate

Kris Brown, the president of Brady, the gun violence prevention organization the former press secretary helped to found, said in an interview that parents across the United States fear that their children “are going to a White House Correspondents’ Dinner every day when they go to school” because of those legislative failures.

Brown argued that “even in challenging circumstances, something can always be done.”

“If you look at every major federal gun law that has passed in America, it’s passed on the heels of horrific violence — and in some cases, against elected officials,” she said.

In 2022, Congress approved the first major gun safety measure in nearly 30 years with the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which passed in the wake of mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York. It expanded background checks for gun buyers under age 21 and closed the so-called “boyfriend loophole” that restricts firearms purchases for those convicted of domestic abuse.

But Brown also said she is not “naive about the politics in place at the moment,” and contrasted Reagan’s support for Brady’s gun control push with Trump’s calls for a White House ballroom.

“It also does take leadership,” she said,

John Commerford, the executive director of the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action, maintained in an interview that gun restrictions are not the solution.

The accused gunman was armed with a .38-caliber semi-automatic pistol and a 12-gauge shotgun, authorities told CNN – firearms that have not been targeted by recent legislative efforts to restrict the sale of semi-automatic rifles with high-capacity magazines.

Commerford noted that, according to officials, the alleged shooter traveled by train to Washington from California – two deep-blue jurisdictions.

“This individual lived in California, acquired firearms under their extremely restrictive standard, traveled to Washington, DC, which has very similar, extremely strict gun control, and then was stopped by what I would call adequate security measures,” he said, praising the Secret Service’s actions.

“Their layer of security worked. Watching the videos, was it pretty? No. But real time isn’t pretty,” Commerford added. “Everyone went home safe or is able to recover.”

He noted that some mass murderers have carried out their plans without firearms — pointing to the 2025 New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans in which a man drove a pickup truck through a crowd on Bourbon Street and killed 14 people.

“An individual hellbent on committing harm is going to find a way to commit harm,” he said.

A fight over ballroom

There were few new conversations about ways to prevent gun violence following Saturday’s gunfire.

Instead, this week in Washington, a debate erupted over Trump’s proposal to build an ultra-secure White House ballroom, where bullets couldn’t pierce windows and the Secret Service would handle security.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation in December sued to block construction of the ballroom. A federal appeals court this month gave the Trump administration the green light to continue construction of what the president has said will be a ballroom that holds 999 people, overturning a lower court that had blocked the above-ground construction of the project. (Roughly 2,600 people attended Saturday’s dinner.)

House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters Monday that “obviously we do need to look at security measures.”

“This is why we need the ballroom. It really is. The president’s right about that. We need a facility that is secure enough to host events like this without having major national security concerns,” the Louisiana Republican said.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York called Trump’s proposed ballroom a “vanity project” and sought to turn attention to the war with Iran.

“I mean, there’s obviously a lot of questions about how much it costs, how many people will be accommodated,” the Senate’s No. 2 Democrat, Dick Durbin of Illinois, said of the ballroom.

Trump administration officials and Republicans who control the House and Senate indicated no new appetite for laws aimed at reducing the threat of gun violence.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday on Fox News that one individual disrupting “what is one of the bigger nights in Washington, especially when the president attends” is “kind of the world we live in right now.”

Generational differences

When the shooting took place Saturday night, some observers noted that younger attendees in the Washington Hilton’s ballroom — people who had grown up with school shooting drills — quickly ducked under tables.

The response by young attendees at the dinner in the moment was “not surprising,” said Jaclyn Corin, the executive director of March For Our Lives — the pro-gun control group founded in the wake of the 2018 mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, where Corin was a student.

“A lot of young people are forced to live with this alertness, and so when something actually does happen, their instincts take over, and they know what to do,” she said. “And I interpret that as adaptation to a reality that should not exist.”

Polls in recent years have found about three-in-five Americans support stricter gun laws — and young Americans are largely in line with the overall population. A 2023 poll of 18- to 29-year-olds by the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School found that 63% support stricter gun laws. It also found that 40% said they worried about falling victim to gun violence.

Mass shootings such as the 2012 killing of 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary School and the 2018 slaying of 17 at a Parkland high school have been followed by campaigns for federal gun control measures, but those have largely failed despite the lobbying efforts of groups like March For Our Lives.

While the 1981 Reagan assassination attempt was a “understood by everyone as a complete shock and something that demanded a response,” what unfolded at Saturday’s dinner “was just another day of grim recognition of a pattern and not surprise at all,” Corin said.

“Today, we are living through a pattern that is both more frequent and also more lethal, and yet our political system has become more capable of absorbing these moments without consequence,” she said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Ariel Edwards-Levy, Jennifer Hansler, Ted Barrett, Sarah Ferris, Manu Raju, Lauren Fox, Riane Lumer and Ellis Kim contributed to this report.