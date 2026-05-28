Trump admin planning to potentially put president’s image on commemorative $250 bill

By Aileen Graef, CNN

(CNN) — The Bureau of Engraving and Printing is planning to potentially print a commemorative $250 bill with the image of President Donald Trump to mark the country’s 250th anniversary.

A Treasury Department spokesperson confirmed the plans in a statement, saying it was conducting “appropriate planning and due diligence” in response to “active legislation.”

“Should this legislative mandate be signed into law, the BEP is moving proactively to produce a $250 commemorative note which will appropriately recognize the 250th Anniversary of our great nation,” the spokesperson told CNN.

Republican Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina has introduced legislation that would “symbolically recognize the President of the United States during the Semiquincentennial anniversary,” per a press release from Wilson’s office. The legislation has languished in Congress and there’s no evidence it would be passed.

In fact, putting the image of a living person on US currency is not authorized by US statute. An exception to that law would have to be authorized by Congress. CNN has reached out to the designer of the mockup of the bill for comment.

The design, as reported by the Washington Post, resembles one that GOP Rep. Andy Barr of Kentucky posted on X in January. It showed a stern portrait of Trump with the colors of the flag, the “250” logo and the president’s signature.

The Treasury spokesperson confirmed Trump’s signature is on the potential currency.

“Based on the recommendation of U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach, Secretary Bessent will recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Trump by adding his signature to the currency,” the spokesperson said.

They also noted that no tax dollars were used, since the agency is self-sustaining and doesn’t rely on congressional appropriations.

The story headline has been updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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