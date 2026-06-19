Trump unveils a new presidential airplane

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is at Joint Base Andrews unveiling a new presidential aircraft: a luxury jet donated by the government of Qatar that has been painted red, white and blue and adorned with the words “United States of America.”

The plane is intended to bridge the gap between the two aging modified Boeing 747-200s, which have flown as Air Force One since 1990, and two new planes Boeing is modifying that won’t be done for roughly two more years.

Gone is the light blue color scheme first conceived by Jaqueline Kennedy and used on the presidential aircraft ever since. In its place is a navy blue and white fuselage, cut through with red stripes.

The Air Force said Friday the new plane would begin “commissioning flights” soon. Those are intended as a “final exam” for the aircraft modification, according to a statement from the Air Force.

“The safety and security of the commander in chief is our highest priority,” said Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink. “From the beginning, we meticulously evaluated every requirement to accelerate delivery while maintaining the high standards expected of the presidential mission. This effort proves that the U.S. Air Force can move fast without sacrificing quality, security, or reliability.”

Trump had become frustrated at delays in producing the new Air Force One planes, which aren’t likely to be completed by the time his term ends in 2029.

The Pentagon accepted the Qatari jet last year and has been working over the last several months to prepare it for service.

The timeline has been quicker than the other planes in part because the interior was not modified.

The-CNN-Wire

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