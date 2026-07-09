Man accused of shooting two National Guard members hospitalized after refusing to eat in prison

By Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — The man accused of shooting two National Guard members, killing one, in Washington, DC, in 2025 has been admitted to a city hospital after he refused to eat and sometimes drink in prison as he awaits trial.

During an emergency hearing Thursday, DC federal Judge Amit Mehta said Rahmanullah Lakanwal’s “health has deteriorated quite substantially.”

“Mr. Lakanwal’s health circumstances,” Mehta said, “is in some sense self-inflicted.”

Mehta added that Lakanwal has refused food and “sometimes water.”

According to prosecutors, Lakanwal was admitted to George Washington University Hospital at midnight. They say they were advised by the US Marshal Service of general health issues the defendant faced two weeks ago.

During the emergency hearing, Mehta said he would allow prosecutors to see Lakanwal’s medical records from the past 24 hours. Those records, prosecutors said, have been under seal and will help guide them on what the next steps should be.

Lakanwal, who traveled from Washington state to the capital city in late November before he allegedly ambushed the two officers, pleaded not guilty to the nine charges against him — including first-degree murder — in February.

Sarah Beckstrom, one of the National Guard members who was shot in the back of the head, was pronounced dead the next day. The other member, Andrew Wolfe, survived the attack.

Lakanwal worked with the CIA for over a decade in Afghanistan before the US military withdrew from the country. He came to the US in 2021.

The Justice Department has said it plans to seek the death penalty against Lakanwal.

The-CNN-Wire

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