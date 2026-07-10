Trump says he won’t sign housing bill that’s set to become law at midnight

By Alejandra Jaramillo, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump said Friday that he will not sign a bipartisan housing bill, which is set to become law at midnight even without his signature, as he digs in on controversial federal elections overhaul legislation.

“I will not sign the Housing Bill, which has been fully approved by Congress and sent to the White House, in PROTEST over the fact that the United States Senate is not capable of passing THE SAVE AMERICA ACT,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The president again called on Senate Republicans to end the filibuster to advance the voting legislation and other Republican priorities, warning that Democrats would do the same if they regain control of the chamber.

House Speaker Mike Johnson transmitted the housing bill, which aims to tackle the country’s affordability crisis primarily by encouraging more housing supply, to the White House late last month. The move kickstarted a 10-day countdown for it to become law, even without the president’s signature.

Trump at the time said he was undecided about signing it, saying it was “so unimportant” compared with his efforts to secure the voter ID legislation. The week before, he abruptly cancelled a White House signing ceremony for the housing bill, vowing that he wouldn’t approve it until the Senate agreed to move on the “SAVE America Act.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.