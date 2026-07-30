Mandela Barnes drops out of Wisconsin governor’s race as Francesca Hong rises in polls

By Eric Bradner, CNN

(CNN) — Former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes dropped his bid for governor on Thursday, scrambling the race to replace Gov. Tony Evers less than two weeks from the Democratic primary.

In a video posted to social media, Barnes said that it’s “very clear who our nominee is going to be.”

Though he didn’t name her, democratic socialist lawmaker Francesca Hong has led recent polls. Hong’s chief rival for the nomination is now Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

Barnes called on Democrats to rally to defeat Republican US Rep. Tom Tiffany, who is all but certain to be the GOP nominee in the perpetual battleground state.

In the video, Barnes said he had a “very difficult conversation” with his staff Wednesday night.

“Now, it’s our time to come together, to focus our efforts” on defeating Tiffany, he said. “We have to do everything to beat Tom Tiffany. This is life or death for Wisconsinites.”

Barnes is the second major candidate to drop out of the race within two weeks. Earlier this month, Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez — Evers’ second-term No. 2, holding the post Barnes held for the Democratic governor’s first term — also ended her campaign.

His exit increases the likelihood that the Wisconsin governor’s race becomes a critical test case, with the 2028 Democratic presidential primary looming, of how a democratic socialist candidate performs in a general election in a must-win presidential battleground.

The-CNN-Wire

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