Chicago Public Libraries To Remain Open On Modified Schedule
CHICAGO, IL (WBBM) — To help the public practice social distancing, the Chicago Public Library is temporarily closing some locations and cutting back on services.
By the end of the day on Saturday, 61 branches will shut their doors.
The Harold Washington Library, Sulzer and Woodson regional libraries, along with 17 other branches will be open on a modified schedule Monday through Friday.
Only regional libraries and Harold Washington will be open on the weekend.
The city doesn’t want to close the libraries entirely because some residents rely them as a place to go for basic services.
The following is the list of locations that will remain open with modified hours:
Harold Washington Library Center
Sulzer Regional
Woodson Regional
Edgewater
Lincoln Belmont
Albany Park
Roden
West Belmont
Humboldt Park
Austin
Douglass
Lozano
King
Brighton Park
West Lawn
Thurgood Marshall
Whitney Young
South Chicago
West Pullman
Vodak-East Side
