Police: 11-year-old shot in buttock while inside home

MI (WNEM ) — An 11-year-old is in serious condition after being shot while inside a Flint home.

Officers were sent to a shooting at 3624 Lynn St. on Monday, July 6 at 11 p.m.

Police said an 11-year-old was inside the residence and suffered a gunshot wound to the buttock when someone outside of the house shot into the home.

Multiple other children were inside the home when it happened and were not injured, according to police.

While the investigation is ongoing, police do not have any information on a suspect.

