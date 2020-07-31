Orange Beach charter boat crew rescues kitten from the Gulf

Regional News

ORANGE BEACH, AL (WALA) — A charter boat crew out of Orange Beach made an unexpected catch — a furry one, in fact.

Steve Crews, owner and operator of Still Flyin Charters, said his boat was in the Gulf of Mexico near Perdido Pass when his crew spotted a kitten struggling in the water.

At first they thought it was a sea turtle, but when they realized it was not they swung around and plucked the kitten from the water.

“He was struggling to stay up,” Still Flyin Charters posted on Facebook. “We caught him, brought him in the boat and let him recover.”

Crews told FOX10 News he doesn’t know how the kitten got into the water, but he thinks it is a feral cat that got caught in the tide.

He had a home for the cat, but the animal didn’t want to go home with that person. So Crews and his wife are taking care of it.

The kitten is still skittish and doesn’t want to be around people, but the animal accepts the food and water they leave for it outside, Crews said.

They aren’t yet sure if the little cat is male or female, and they have not settled on a name for it yet. Crews said he is partial to Sharkbite and his wife likes Lucky.

It is a lucky cat, it can be agreed.

