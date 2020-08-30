Neighbors react to fatal fire in Scranton, PA

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

SCRANTON, PA (WNEP ) — Emergency crews responded to a large house fire that killed a woman, 76, and sent another person to the hospital Friday night.

“Originally I was playing video games, I had a couple friends over and my roommates and we heard some screaming and a lot of noise coming from a neighbor’s back porch,” said Moshe Fried, neighbor.

Neighbors say that the woman who died was bound to a hospital bed in her own home.

According to Scranton Police, the other person in the home had to be rescued from the back porch. Neighbors say it was a terrifying experience.

“We saw some smoke, we saw a lot was happening but then as soon as we went outside, it was just like it exploded and it was everywhere,” said Sarah Darling, Scranton.

“I was just scared for the people that live there because they’re a little bit older and it is harder for them to get out at once,” said Fried.

Neighbors tell Newswatch 16 that the flames were so large that the police told them to evacuate their house because they were concerned that the fire would consume their home.

“Policemen and some of the firemen saw we were in the house and they were like you need to get out and they even had to tape off the house and stuff and move us farther out because we were all in danger,” said Darling.

A police officer on scene was also treated for smoke inhalation but is expected to be okay.

The Scranton Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire and the condition of the other person in the home is still unknown at this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.