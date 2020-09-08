Districts across the KC facing tech issues as they head back to class

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Many school districts around the Kansas City metro started classes Tuesday, but some of the biggest districts began the day running into technical hurdles as they restart the year.

The Olathe School District is reporting that the districts virtual system, StudentVUE, is being overwhelmed. Explaining that the system was designed for approximately 30,000 users but around 50,000 users were trying to log on Tuesday morning.

District officials are asking students and faculty limit their login sessions to a single device to help lower the stress to the system. They also said they are looking to add more servers to the system to help increase the bandwidth capability.

On the other side of the state line, the Raytown School District reported having system access issues due to problems with the district’s internet filtering service, Securly. These issues, the district noted, would keep high school students and staff from accessing the web.

School officials said the team at Securly had identified the issue and hoped to have it corrected soon, and just before 10:30 a.m. they reported that the system was back up for students and staff after a 90-minute outage.

District officials in Lee’s Summit also reported a system outage tied to the Securly system but also said that they were back online by mid-morning as well.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.