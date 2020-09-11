Checking in on midstate vaccine trial progress

Regional News

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Phase Three trials are underway here in Middle Tennessee as we continue the fight against COVID-19.

Clinical Research Associates is working with Pfizer on a vaccine study now. The goal is to find an effective drug that must work in fifty percent of people.

That means there needs to be half as many actual COVID-19 cases in people who got the vaccine versus people who received the placebo.

Still, that doesn’t leave a specific timeline in the coming months.

“I would think if we’re six months along and they can’t tell the difference between the vaccine and the placebo, that it’s unlikely that that vaccine would succeed,” said Dr. Stephan Sharp, medical director of Clinical Research Associates. “However, if we’re seeing early on a very obvious difference, then there’s a better chance that the vaccine could come to market sooner.”

140 people are currently participating in the Phase Three vaccine trial, though Clinical Research Associates are still looking for 60 more.

