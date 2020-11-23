Residents asked to use “E-Commerce Zones” when making in-person purchases from strangers

Regional News

Cobb County, GA (WGCL) — Cobb County police are asking citizens to remain cautious as they engage in E-Commerce sites such as Offer-Up, Craigslist, and Facebook Marketplace to make purchases.

When meeting up to purchase an item from a stranger, police are asking the buyer and seller to make certain those purchases will be done in a safe manner at a safe location.

To help everyone stay safe when purchasing a product from a stranger, Cobb County police created “E-Commerce Zones” at all five precincts and headquarters.

“The E-Commerce zones are marked with blue signs in well-lit places that are monitored by video surveillance. The Precinct 5 E-Commerce safety zone are the parking spots just outside the front doors of the precinct”, according to Cobb County officials.

Locations for the E-Commerce Zones:

Precinct One: 2380 N. Cobb Parkway Kennesaw, GA 30152

Precinct Two: 4700 Austell Rd Austell, GA 30106

Precinct Three: 1901 Cumberland Parkway Atlanta, GA 30339

Precinct Four: 4400 Lower Roswell Rd Marietta, GA 30067

Precinct Five: 4640 Dallas Highway Powder Springs, GA 30127

Headquarters: 140 North Marietta Parkway Marietta, GA 30060

