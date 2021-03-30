OHP troopers rescue 4-year-old child abducted out of North Texas by non-custodial parent

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

EDMOND, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers on Monday night rescued a 4-year-old child who was abducted out of North Texas.

Authorities said the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force put out an alert on a vehicle, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were able to track it down to the OnCue at Interstate 35 and 15th Street in Edmond. The incident was a non-custodial parental abduction, officials said.

The child was found unharmed, and the suspect was taken to the Logan County Jail. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials also said the suspect is a registered sex offender wanted out of South Dakota.

Federal charges will be pending from the abduction in Texas.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.