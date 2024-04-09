Express Store temporarily closed due to failure to pay rent

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Express Shoppers at the Cielo Vista Mall cannot currently shop at the store, after a notice was posted that said the locks were changed because the retail store failed to pay rent.

According to the sign posted on the business, they owe $252,928.32. The notice details that this amount would need to be paid in full, plus an additional $350 for the cost of the locks to be changed, for the store to reopen.

ABC 7 reached out to both Express's corporate office and Cielo Vista Mall. We will update you with new information as it becomes available.