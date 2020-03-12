Charles Barkley under self-quarantine as he awaits coronavirus test results

Sports

Charles Barkley reveals he fell ill and has been self-quarantined, has taken a coronavirus test but has not yet gotten the results pic.twitter.com/yyZnZ7z0eH — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 13, 2020

ATLANTA, Georgia -- Former NBA great and “NBA on TNT” analyst Charles Barkley announced on Thursday night’s broadcast that he was under self-quarantine for possible coronavirus as he awaited test results.

Here's what Barkley said in a live phone call to his colleagues on the broadcast to explain his in-person absence....

“I spent the earlier part of the week in NYC, when I got to Atlanta yesterday I wasn’t feeling well. I talked to a couple people at Turner and a couple of doctors, and they told me to self-quarantine for the next 48 hours... I started yesterday. This is my second day. I haven’t been feeling great and they didn’t want me taking any chances. I went and took the coronavirus test late this afternoon. I haven’t got the results back yet... I’m kind of in limbo right now. I’m hoping it was just a bug.”

You can listen to his comments from the video post at the top of this article.