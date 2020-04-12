UTEP football player says he’s tested positive for virus

Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- A UTEP football player said Sunday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Miners fullback Forrest McKee made his announcement on Twitter, saying he was dealing with a whirlwind of emotions after being diagnosed with the virus about a week ago.

In his post, McKee said he was on his way to recovery.

"But I'm finally coming out on the other side of this," he wrote, "I'm feeling better and expected to make a full recovery."

McKee thanked the doctors and nurses who treated him, along the his UTEP coaches and teammates for their support during this ordeal.

"I appreciate all of you more than y'all could ever imagine, and could not have done it without you," he said.