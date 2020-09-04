El Paso getting new arena football team: ‘West Texas Buccaneers’

Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso County Coliseum and the El Paso Sports Commission announced Friday that a new arena football team is coming to the Borderland.

The team will be known as the West Texas Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers will be in the American Arena League and play their home games at the Coliseum.

They will compete in a division to include teams in the Texas cities of Dallas, Houston, Fort Worth, and San Antonio.

The league's 2021 season is expected to run from March through June, although the schedule has not yet been announced.

The Buccaneers team owner is Craig Thomas, a 1985 alum of El Paso's Eastwood High School.