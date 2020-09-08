NBA star giving away hundreds of shoes in Saginaw

Regional News

Saginaw, MI (WNEM) — NBA star Draymond Green is putting shoes on the feet of hundreds of kids in his Michigan hometown.

Green is offering 550 pairs of Converse shoes to Saginaw students Thursday at the First Ward Community Center. Eric Henderson helps lead an education program at the center. Henderson says, “Draymond has never forgotten where he comes from.”

Green played at Saginaw High and Michigan State before winning three NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors.

He won’t be attending the event.

Henderson hopes the shoe giveaway inspires other people to help the community.

