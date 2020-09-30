El Paso Locomotive splits points on the road; match against Colorado Springs ends in scoreless draw

Sports

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado - Goals were hard to come by for the El Paso Locomotive FC Wednesday night in Colorado Springs.

However, El Paso (8-2-5, 29 points) held fast to the top of Group C with a scoreless draw against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

The defensive stops marked Logan Ketterer's sixth clean sheet of the season, while the team extended its undefeated streak to a club-record 10 games.

Mirroring the visit to Weidner Field in late August, Locomotive and Switchbacks played a quiet battle of possession through the first 45 minutes, neither side finding strong opportunities to open the scoring.

While Locomotive made its way into in the final third, taking shots to earn back-to-back corner kicks, the Switchbacks backline held strong to stave off the high Locos offensive line.

Meanwhile, Switchbacks had a pair of shots through the first half that flew wide of the frame, failing to truly test Ketterer’s keeping ability.

The pendulum continued to swing for both sides throughout the second half as early on, Macca King was able to rifle off a pair of shots that sailed just over the crossbar and played into Switchbacks goalkeeper Sean Melvin’s hands.

While Saeed Robinson contributed a shot in the Locomotive attack, Ketterer kept the scoring level with a big catch of a rifled shot by Jordan Burt.

Los Locos found control again, as Macca crossed a ball into the box that found AaronGomez who headed back to find Leandro Carrijo to finish the play that ended with a goal-line clearance by the Switchbacks defense.

The sixth Locomotive clean sheet in 2020 splits the points in Colorado Springs to maintain control at the top of Group C.

Locomotive travels once again to close out the 2020 USL Championship Regular season against the current USL Championship title winners, Real Monarchs.

The regular-season finale is set for Sunday, October 4 with the afternoon kickoff from Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah set for 2:00 p.m. MT.