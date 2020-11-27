NMSU basketball season opener postponed due to delay in virus testing results

Sports

GLENDALE, Arizona -- The New Mexico State Aggies' basketball season opener was postponed shortly before tip-off Friday afternoon due to a delay in the receipt of Covid-19 test results.

The game against Arizona Christian set for 4 p.m. Friday, and scheduled to be broadcast on the El Paso-Las Cruces CW channel 7.2, was pushed back to Sunday at a time yet to be determined.

Athletic officials said players and coaches for the teams underwent two rounds of agreed-upon virus testing this week ahead of the game, but all of the test results had not yet been received as of Friday afternoon.

NMSU head men's basketball coach Chris Jans expressed disappointment at delaying the start of the season, but said it was a necessary precaution to ensure everyone's safety.

"This is a minor bump in the road for our season and we are looking forward to Sunday," he said.

Since the start of the month, the Aggies have been regularly tested for the virus; to date there have been no positives among either players or coaches.