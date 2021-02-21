Skip to Content
Last living member of Bowie Bears 1949 state baseball champs celebrates 89th birthday

EL PASO, Texas -- Dozens of family members and friends wished a happy 89th birthday to an El Paso baseball legend.

Over the weekend, a drive-by birthday parade was held in west El Paso for Alfonso Lopez.

According to the El Paso Independent School District, Lopez is the last living member of the Bowie Bears 1949 Texas Championship Baseball Team.

Dozens of loved ones and friends honked and celebrated the special occasion.

