MLB delays start of El Paso Chihuahuas season until May

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Chihuahuas will have to wait a little while longer for Opening Day.

Chihuahuas were originally planning their home opener for April 22. Now their season will begin May 6 at Tacoma, and the team said its new home opening date will be May 13 at Southwest University Park versus Albuquerque.

The Chihuahuas announced the changes Wednesday after a decision by Major League Baseball to delay the start of the 2021 Triple-A season "for the health and safety of players, coaches, and training staffs."

