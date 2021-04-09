Ticket punched! Del Valle boys soccer headed to final four of 5A state playoffs

Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- Del Valle's ticket has been punched.

The Conquistadores are headed to the final four of the 5A state soccer playoffs off knocking off Colleyville Heritage in the regional final.

The final score in Friday's match was 2-0.

Del Valle would score a goal in the first half, and would then add some more insurance in the second half scoring their second goal with about 4 minutes left in the game.

Both of Del Valle's goals were scored by senior forward Roberto Jauregui.

This will be the 6th time in Del Valle's history that they'll be headed to the final four of the playoffs.

The last time they reached the final four was in 2013.

Del Valle knows what it takes to win a state title, as the Conquistadores have won two state titles in their history, their first in 2005 and their second in 2008.