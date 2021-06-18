Cody Decker seeks to create new youth baseball complex in Santa Teresa

Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- Even after a year of event cancellations due to Covid-19, the El Paso Border Youth Athletic Association continues to bring baseball to the underprivileged.

Former El Paso Chihuahuas star and Borderland favorite Cody Decker has helped lead the organization with his Major League Baseball connections and willingness to give back to the community that has fallen in love with him.

Decker explained that during the pandemic so many events were cancelled that the organization's finances were looking grim.

“We found a lot of very generous people. Even members of our own board really stepped up during this time and I think it's just a testament of how great this organization is that we had enough people backing us and helping us get through this,” Decker said.

Along with the work on the baseball diamond, the BYAA also helps athletes in the classroom as well.

ABC-7 asked Decker about the association's plans to bring a youth baseball complex to Santa Teresa.

"We have 55 acres that were donated to us, the El Paso Border Youth Athletic Association. We have designed a facility that we are getting ready to break ground on,” Decker said.

He added that they want to build a spring training-like facility with multiple fields to play on, plus an area to fine tune skills.

