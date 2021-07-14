More Chihuahuas baseball as season gets extended by 10 games

Sports

EL PASO, Texas — Chihuahuas fans will be rewarded with bonus baseball this fall.

The El Paso Chihuahuas on Wednesday announced an extended schedule for their current 2021 season.

Major League Baseball has expanded the season by two weeks for all minor league teams, and the Chihuahuas will play another 10 games, called the Triple-A Final Stretch, at the end of September and into October.

The Chihuahuas final homestand will be Sept. 23 to 27 hosting the Sugar Land Skeeters, which is affiliated with the Houston Astros. They will close out the season with five games at Oklahoma City against the Los Angeles Dodgers farm club from Sept. 29-Oct. 3.

The conclusion of the Chihuahuas season now coincides with the end of the regular season for the San Diego Padres, El Paso's MLB parent club.

"From where we started in April to now, it's nice to get these extra games and get to 65 home games for the El Paso community," said Chihuahuas General Manager Brad Taylor.

CHIHUAHUAS FINAL STRETCH SCHEDULE

September 23 vs. Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros) 7:05 p.m.

September 24 vs. Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros) 7:05 p.m.

September 25 vs. Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros) 7:05 p.m.

September 26 vs. Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros) 6:05 p.m.

September 27 vs. Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros) 12:05 p.m.

September 28 Off

September 29 at Oklahoma City (Los Angeles Dodgers) 6:05 p.m.

September 30 at Oklahoma City (Los Angeles Dodgers) 6:05 p.m.

October 1 at Oklahoma City (Los Angeles Dodgers) 6:05 p.m.

October 2 at Oklahoma City (Los Angeles Dodgers) 6:05 p.m.

October 3 at Oklahoma City (Los Angeles Dodgers) 12:05 p.m.