Packers star Aaron Jones plans to open El Paso sports bar

Aaron Jones during a recent interview with ABC-7.
KVIA
EL PASO, Texas -- Green Bay Packers star running back Aaron Jones is planning to open a sports bar in El Paso.

The El Paso native and former UTEP football standout made the announcement in a video posted to his official Instagram account.

"El Paso we got something special opening up soon - The Showtyme Sport Grill," Jones proclaimed.

While he didn't indicate a location for the sports bar or a timeline for its opening, Jones did create a separate Instagram account for the Showtyme Sport Grill that he encouraged fans to follow to get all the details when they become available.

