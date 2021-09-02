Thursday night high school football: Austin tops El Dorado, 24-21
EL PASO, Texas - Week two of the high school football season kicked off with only one game in the Borderland Thursday night.
The Austin Panthers paid a visit to the SISD Student Activities Complex to take on the El Dorado Aztecs.
Austin would come away with the victory after scoring a touchdown in the closing seconds of the game.
Final score was 24-21.
The Panthers improved to 2-0 on the season, while the Aztecs dropped to 0-2.
