Thursday night high school football: Austin tops El Dorado, 24-21

EL PASO, Texas - Week two of the high school football season kicked off with only one game in the Borderland Thursday night.

The Austin Panthers paid a visit to the SISD Student Activities Complex to take on the El Dorado Aztecs.

Austin would come away with the victory after scoring a touchdown in the closing seconds of the game.

Final score was 24-21.

The Panthers improved to 2-0 on the season, while the Aztecs dropped to 0-2.

