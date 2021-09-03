Borderland Blitz: Week 2 Schedule
EL PASO, Texas - All games listed kickoff at 7 p.m. unless noted next to matchup.
San Angelo Central vs. Montwood (SISD Student Activities Complex) - 4 p.m.
Franklin at Midland Christian - 6 p.m. in Midland, TX
Bryan Rudder vs. Americas
Ystela vs. Socorro
Pebble Hills at Del Valle
Burges at Bel Air
Eastwood at Hanks
Eastlake at Canutillo
Chapin at Coronado
Bowie at Horizon
Mountain View at Irvin
Cathedral at Riverside
Tornillo at Fabens
El Paso at Clint
Jefferson at San Elizario
Organ Mountain vs. Mayfield
Gadsden at Santa Teresa
Centennial at Sandia
Anthony at Kermit
Van Horn at Balmorhea
Thursday, Sept. 2
Austin 24 El Dorado 21
Chaparral 0 Ruidoso 39
Saturday, Sept. 4
La Cueva vs. Las Cruces - Field of Dreams - 1 p.m.
