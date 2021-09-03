Skip to Content
today at 4:34 PM
Published 4:33 PM

Borderland Blitz: Week 2 Schedule

blitz web pic 1

EL PASO, Texas - All games listed kickoff at 7 p.m. unless noted next to matchup.

San Angelo Central vs. Montwood (SISD Student Activities Complex) - 4 p.m.

Franklin at Midland Christian - 6 p.m. in Midland, TX

Bryan Rudder vs. Americas

Ystela vs. Socorro

Pebble Hills at Del Valle

Burges at Bel Air

Eastwood at Hanks

Eastlake at Canutillo

Chapin at Coronado

Bowie at Horizon

Mountain View at Irvin

Cathedral at Riverside

Tornillo at Fabens

El Paso at Clint

Jefferson at San Elizario

Organ Mountain vs. Mayfield

Gadsden at Santa Teresa

Centennial at Sandia

Anthony at Kermit

Van Horn at Balmorhea

Thursday, Sept. 2

Austin 24 El Dorado 21

Chaparral 0 Ruidoso 39

Saturday, Sept. 4

La Cueva vs. Las Cruces - Field of Dreams - 1 p.m.

