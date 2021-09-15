Stars, Coyotes to play in Oct. 3 ‘Hockeyville’ game in El Paso

Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars and Arizona Coyotes will travel to El Paso to play in a preseason game on Oct. 3, the NHL announced Wednesday.

El Paso is hosting the game after winning the Kraft Hockeyville USA 2020 contest to find the most-spirited hockey communities in the country. El Paso was awarded $150,000 in rink upgrades for the County Coliseum, as well as $10,000 worth of new equipment gifted for the local Rhinos hockey team.

"Our organization is proud to represent the great state of Texas in this preseason match-up," said Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts. "The selection of El Paso is a testament to the hard work of numerous individuals and organizations to help sustain and grow the game of hockey in our state."

“We are thrilled to participate in the Kraft Hockeyville game in El Paso,” Coyotes President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez said in a press release Wednesday. “We are grateful to the NHL, NHLPA, Kraft Heinz and the Dallas Stars for this incredible opportunity and we look forward to interacting with the El Paso community to grow the great game of hockey in Texas."

For ticket information, click here to visit the El Paso Rhinos website. The team is handling ticket distribution for the NHL exhibition game.