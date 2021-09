Sports

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico - A quite night in the Borderland for high school football on Thursday.

No schools from El Paso took the field, but there were a couple of games across state lines in New Mexico.

Santa Teresa played host to Valencia, while Gadsden welcomed Alamogordo to Panthers stadium.

The scores from Thursday night are as follows:

Valencia 22 Santa Teresa 42

Alamogordo 13 Gadsden 47