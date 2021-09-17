Diamondbacks lose 100th of season, fall 4-3 to Astros

ap-national-sports

HOUSTON (AP) — Chas McCormick was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to drive in the winning run in the 10th inning as the Houston Astros sent the Arizona Diamondbacks to their 100th loss with a 4-3 win. Houston tied it in 10th with an RBI bloop single by Jake Meyers, and after Aledmys Díaz walked to load the bases with one out, Tyler Clippard (1-1) hit McCormick in the head with a 0-2 pitch to score Yordan Alvarez. It was Houston’s first win on a hit by pitch since August 1998 and third time in franchise history. David Peralta gave Arizona the lead in the top of the 10th with an RBI single off Ryne Stanek (3-4).