Week 4 Sweet Play of the Week: Demarion Crest & Parkland Matadors

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - Nate Ryan was finally able to deliver the cupcakes to the Parkland Matadors as they were this week's winner of the Sweet Play of the Week.

Parkland wide receiver, Demarion Crest, had an amazing one hand catch that led to a touchdown in the win against Bowie.

As winners of this week's Sweet Play of the Week, the team receives a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.

ABC-7 had to postpone the cupcakes presentation after Nate accidentally locked his car keys in the trunk of his car.

He had just picked up the cupcakes from Albertsons and had to wait a few hours for a locksmith in the Albertsons' parking lot.

Thursday, Nate was finally able to deliver the goods and also speak with Crest about his amazing one hand catch.