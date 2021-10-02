UTEP holds off Old Dominion 28-21 to start season at 4-1

Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- UTEP held off a second-half challenge from Old Dominion to win its homecoming game 28-21 on Saturday night, with the Miners off to their best start at 4-1 since 2010.

Dy’vonne Inyang had perhaps the biggest play of the game for the Miners, an interception with under 4:30 remaining in the game to help seal the victory for UTEP.

It was another 100-yard performance for WR Jacob Cowing, who had 4 catches for 118 yards. This was his fourth 100-yard receiving game this season.

The Miners, up 17-7 at halftime, led throughout most of the game; the one exception stemming from a blocked punt in the third quarter that the Monarchs returned for a touchdown and a one-point lead, 21-20. The Monarchs lead the nation in blocked punts.

The victory was the first over a Conference USA opponent for UTEP since 2018.