Texas-Oklahoma soon to be part of “SEC! SEC!”

AP Texas

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — To get a glimpse at the Southeastern Conference’s plan to dominate college football Saturdays, take a look at this weekend’s schedule. Sixth-ranked Oklahoma and No. 21 Texas play their annual matchup amid the revelry of the State Fair of Texas in late morning in Dallas. Shortly before sunset No. 1 Alabama will visit Texas A&M. In between, No. 2 Georgia plays No. 18 Auburn. All of those games will soon be SEC matchups. When newly stocked with Sooners and Longhorns, the 16-team SEC will more than any other conference be able to put on marquee events from noon to midnight.