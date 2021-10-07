Thursday night high school football: Eastwood tops Montwood for first district win, 33-27

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - There was only one high school football game in El Paso on Thursday night, and it was a game that went down to the wire.

The Battle of the Woods between the Eastwood Troopers and the Montwood Rams.

The Troopers entered the night in search of their first district win at 0-2, while the Rams were looking to pick up another district victory at 1-1.

Eastwood would take a 20-10 lead at the half, but the Rams would battle back to tie the game at 27 in the 4th quarter.

The Troopers would score a touchdown midway into the 4th to go up 33-27, Eastwood's kicker would miss the extra point.

Eastwood's defense would secure the victory by keeping the Rams out of the end zone the rest of the quarter.

The final score was 33-27 in favor of Eastwood.

The Troopers pick up their first win in district play and are now 1-2, while the Rams drop to 1-2 in district play.