Borderland Blitz week 7 schedule & scores

Friday Schedule:

*All games at 7:00 p.m. unless otherwise indicated*

Eastlake at Franklin

Socorro vs. Pebble Hills 4:00 p.m. (SAC)

Cornado vs. Americas 7:30 p.m (SAC)

Burges at Austin

Irvin at Bowie

El Paso at Jefferson

Bel Air at Andress

Chapin at Horizon

El Dorado at Ft. Stockton

Del Valle at Central Union (El Centro, CA)

Parkland at Canutillo

Ysleta at Hanks

Riverside at San Elizario

Clint at Fabens

Tornillo at Anthony

Goddard vs. Mayfield 7:00 p.m. (Field of Dreams)

Centennial at Carlsbad

Las Cruces at Hobbs

Organ Mountain at Gadsden

Chaparral vs. Cathedral

Rio Grande at Santa Teresa

Thursday Final Scores:

Eastwood 33 Montwood 27

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

