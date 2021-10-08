Borderland Blitz week 7 schedule & scores
Friday Schedule:
*All games at 7:00 p.m. unless otherwise indicated*
Eastlake at Franklin
Socorro vs. Pebble Hills 4:00 p.m. (SAC)
Cornado vs. Americas 7:30 p.m (SAC)
Burges at Austin
Irvin at Bowie
El Paso at Jefferson
Bel Air at Andress
Chapin at Horizon
El Dorado at Ft. Stockton
Del Valle at Central Union (El Centro, CA)
Parkland at Canutillo
Ysleta at Hanks
Riverside at San Elizario
Clint at Fabens
Tornillo at Anthony
Goddard vs. Mayfield 7:00 p.m. (Field of Dreams)
Centennial at Carlsbad
Las Cruces at Hobbs
Organ Mountain at Gadsden
Chaparral vs. Cathedral
Rio Grande at Santa Teresa
Thursday Final Scores:
Eastwood 33 Montwood 27
