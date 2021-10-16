Swanson’s pick-6 in 4th gets Troy past Texas State 31-28

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Kimani Vidal ran for 162 yards and two touchdowns, Keyshawn Swanson had a fourth-quarter interception return for a touchdown, and Troy beat Texas State 31-28. Swanson caught Brady McBride’s overthrown pass at the Bobcats 32, ran along the left sideline and broke one tackle before crossing the goal line to cap the scoring with 8:18 remaining. McBride threw a 75-yard TD pass to Javen Banks and added a pair of short-yardage scoring throws late in the third quarter for Texas State (2-4, 1-1).