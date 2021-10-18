UTEP may need new conference; C-USA teams set to defect

EL PASO, Texas — It seems UTEP could soon be looking for a new athletic conference as Conference USA is facing a slew of defections.

Sources told Yahoo Sports that the American Athletic Conference is expected to examine expansion this week, and is expected to receive applications from FAU, Charlotte, North Texas, UTSA, Rice and UAB.

Yahoo reported the expectation is that all of those schools will be accepted and the AAC will grow to a 14-team football and basketball league.