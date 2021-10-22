Borderland Blitz week 9 schedule & scores

FRIDAY SCHEDULE:

*All games kickoff at 7:00 p.m. unless indicated otherwise

El Paso at Austin

Irvin at Andress

Jefferson vs. Bowie (Sun Bowl) - 6:00 p.m.

Eastlake vs. Montwood (SAC) - 7:30 p.m.

Socorro at Eastwood

Del Valle vs. El Dorado (SAC) - 4:00 p.m.

Chapin at Bel Air

Hanks at Canutillo

Ysleta at Horizon

Riverside at Mountain View

San Elizario at Fabens

Compass Academy at Anthony

Hobbs vs. Centennial (Field of Dreams)

Organ Mountain at Carlsbad

Chaparral at Deming

THURSDAY NIGHT SCORES:

Americas 20 Pebble Hills 57

Coronado 0 Franklin 48

Santa Teresa 7 Mayfield 41