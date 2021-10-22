Borderland Blitz week 9 schedule & scores
FRIDAY SCHEDULE:
*All games kickoff at 7:00 p.m. unless indicated otherwise
El Paso at Austin
Irvin at Andress
Jefferson vs. Bowie (Sun Bowl) - 6:00 p.m.
Eastlake vs. Montwood (SAC) - 7:30 p.m.
Socorro at Eastwood
Del Valle vs. El Dorado (SAC) - 4:00 p.m.
Chapin at Bel Air
Hanks at Canutillo
Ysleta at Horizon
Riverside at Mountain View
San Elizario at Fabens
Compass Academy at Anthony
Hobbs vs. Centennial (Field of Dreams)
Organ Mountain at Carlsbad
Chaparral at Deming
THURSDAY NIGHT SCORES:
Americas 20 Pebble Hills 57
Coronado 0 Franklin 48
Santa Teresa 7 Mayfield 41
