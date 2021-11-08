WATCH: Chris Jans speaks about NMSU’s upcoming basketball season

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico State University head basketball coach Chris Jans on Monday fielded media questions ahead of the start of the upcoming basketball season. You can watch the Q&A in the video player above.

The Aggies host Cal Irvine in their opener at the Pan Am Center on Tuesday at 7 p.m., followed by hosting UTEP for the I-10 rivalry game on Saturday at 7 p.m.; officials have noted that spectators will be required to wear masks inside the Pan Am Center for games until further notice.