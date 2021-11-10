Week 11 sweet play of the week: Elijah Uribe & Adrian Lopez, Eastlake Falcons

EL PASO, Texas - It was the final Sweet Play of the Week presentation of the season.

The honor for week 11 went to Elijah Uribe, Adrian Lopez and the Eastlake Falcons.

In the game against Coronado, Eastlake running back Uribe threw a bomb of a pass to Lopez in the back of the end zone for the touchdown.

Uribe is one of the best running backs in the city, but he can also throw the ball as well.

The Falcons are gearing up for their bi-district round matchup against San Angelo Central Friday at 6:00 p.m. over at the SISD Student Activities Complex.

As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week, the entire Eastlake team got a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.