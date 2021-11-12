Skip to Content
High school football playoffs; schedule & scores

blitz web pic 1

CLASS 6A DIVISION 1 (Bi-district round)

Odessa Permian at Franklin

Pebble Hills at Midland Legacy

CLASS 6A DIVISION 2 (Bi-district round)

San Angelo Central at Eastlake

Eastwood at Abilene High

CLASS 5A DIVISION 1 (Bi-district round)

Amarillo at Del Valle

Amarillo Caprock vs. Chapin

El Dorado at Amarillo Tascosa

Bel Air 7 Lubbock Coronado 67 (Thursday)

CLASS 5A DIVISION 2 (Bi-district round)

Horizon at Burges

Jefferson at Canutillo

Ysleta 6 Andress 42 (Thursday)

Parkland 42 Austin 21 (Thursday)

CLASS 4A DIVISION 1 (Bi-district round)

Clint vs. San Angelo Lake View

Mountain View vs. Fort Stockton

Big Spring 7 Riverside 34 (Thursday)

Fabens 0 Andrews 73 (Thursday)

CLASS 3A DIVISION 2 (Bi-district round)

Anthony vs. Brady

NMAA 6A QUARTERFINALS

Las Cruces vs. Centennial

NMAA 5A QUARTERFINALS

Santa Teresa vs. Farmington

Mayfield vs. Artesia

