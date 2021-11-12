High school football playoffs; schedule & scores
CLASS 6A DIVISION 1 (Bi-district round)
Odessa Permian at Franklin
Pebble Hills at Midland Legacy
CLASS 6A DIVISION 2 (Bi-district round)
San Angelo Central at Eastlake
Eastwood at Abilene High
CLASS 5A DIVISION 1 (Bi-district round)
Amarillo at Del Valle
Amarillo Caprock vs. Chapin
El Dorado at Amarillo Tascosa
Bel Air 7 Lubbock Coronado 67 (Thursday)
CLASS 5A DIVISION 2 (Bi-district round)
Horizon at Burges
Jefferson at Canutillo
Ysleta 6 Andress 42 (Thursday)
Parkland 42 Austin 21 (Thursday)
CLASS 4A DIVISION 1 (Bi-district round)
Clint vs. San Angelo Lake View
Mountain View vs. Fort Stockton
Big Spring 7 Riverside 34 (Thursday)
Fabens 0 Andrews 73 (Thursday)
CLASS 3A DIVISION 2 (Bi-district round)
Anthony vs. Brady
NMAA 6A QUARTERFINALS
Las Cruces vs. Centennial
NMAA 5A QUARTERFINALS
Santa Teresa vs. Farmington
Mayfield vs. Artesia
